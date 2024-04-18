The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Trevor Weigel, 23, will stand trial for the Feb. 16 murder.

Weigel, of Churchville, was previously charged with criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Magisterial District Judge Corryn L. Kronnagel heard testimony from five witnesses Tuesday, including three law enforcement officers, and sent all charges against Weigel to the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, the DA's Office said. His formal arraignment is scheduled for May 17.

Authorities have said Weigel broke into Battista's home through a first-story window while she was on the phone with a friend.

"(Battista's friend) heard a commotion, followed by a thump. (The friend) then said that Battista’s voice became muffled as if someone was holding their hand over her mouth as she attempted to speak," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

"The line was terminated, (the friend) attempted several callbacks, but they went unanswered."

Police were called about the break-in and responded to the home to find Weigel standing next to a red, two-door Ford Mustang, with the passenger door open, according to the complaint.

They then saw Weigel chase after Battista, tackle her to the ground, and stab her repeatedly on her upper body, per the affidavit.

While fleeing from police, authorities said Weigel also stabbed himself in the neck. He was eventually caught on Interstate 295 and taken into custody, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.