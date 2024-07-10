Tony Voce, First Philly Native To Star For Flyers Organization, Dies At 43

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced Voce's death, noting he was a former Calder Cup Champion and running down his impressive and historic career.

A cause of death was not made public.

"We are incredibly saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear friend, coach, and mentor Tony Voce," the Flyers posted on social media. "Your guidance on and off the ice helped us in immeasurable ways.

"Your passion for the game, unwavering support, and invaluable wisdom will be deeply missed."

The Archbishop Ryan High School graduate also had ties to New Jersey youth hockey.

A Facebook profile shows he briefly worked as a financial planner out of Mount Holly, but according to LinkedIn, he'd been serving as the director of player development and recruiting for Buckley Sports Management since 2022.

Voce spent four seasons at Boston College, where he amassed impressive stats while leading the Eagles to a surprising national championship.

Despite his impressive collegiate career, Voce went undrafted before being signed by the Flyers and playing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for several years, appearing in more than 180 games and notching 58 goals and 57 assists.

Voce set a franchise record as the only player to score four goals in a single game.

He never cracked the NHL roster.

"Tony was more than just a member of our organization, he was a born and raised native of Philadelphia," the Flyers posted on social media. "He learned to play the game he loved in our city and built a successful collegiate career ... before signing with his hometown Flyers."

Voce would make several other stops along the way before walking away from the ice more than a decade ago to become a beloved youth coach.

"A favorite of teammates and Phantoms’ fans alike, Tony was a goal-scoring 5-foot-8 pepperpot on the ice," the Flyers Alumni organization posted. "Off the ice, he had a good sense of humor, was a fun-loving type who put others in a good mood, and was a loyal friend to many.

"A devoted fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and something of a local legend in the greater Philadelphia and South Jersey hockey community, he never lost his passion for the game."

Following his death, a friend from New Jersey set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Voce's family that raised more than $25,000 in less than 24 hours.

"Father, hockey coach, friend Tony Voce leaves behind (three) daughters and long time companion Barb Basile after his unfortunate passing," New Jersey native Tom Bunting said. "Please contribute whatever you can to help Tony’s children and Barb."

Fans from across the country flooded social media to express their condolences following the news of Voce's passing.

"Tony loved to be around the game, and was generous with his time. Voce coached minor hockey at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, NJ," the Alumni organization added.

"He was beloved by the kids he coached," they continued. "He also formed a bond with members of the Flyers Warriors,"

"He taught me everything I know and the love and passion for the game at hockey camps as a kid," one person posted. I took his number and wore it through my entire career."

"I had the honor of playing on the same ice as him back in high school. So sorry for his loss," another former teammate said. "Prayers to his family and the many people who’s lives he touched."

Funeral arrangements for Voce are pending.

