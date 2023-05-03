Light Rain 47°

SHARE

Toddler, Passenger Injured In Warrington Twp. Crash

A young child and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital following a car crash in Warrington Township on Tuesday, May 2, according to authorities. 

Scene from the May 2 Rt. 611/Street Road crash in Warrington.
Scene from the May 2 Rt. 611/Street Road crash in Warrington. Photo Credit: Warrington Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Route 611 and Street Road, Warrington police wrote in a release. The street was shut down for parts of Tuesday evening as crews worked the scene. 

A rear passenger and an "unrestrained toddler" in an involved car were taken from the scene by ambulance, though their injuries "appear(ed) minor," police said. The driver of the other car was not injured, they added. 

Any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken with investigators should call Officer Radtke at 215-343-8423 ext. 248. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE