Toddler, Passenger Injured In Warrington Twp. Crash

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Route 611 and Street Road, Warrington police wrote in a release. The street was shut down for parts of Tuesday evening as crews worked the scene.

A rear passenger and an "unrestrained toddler" in an involved car were taken from the scene by ambulance, though their injuries "appear(ed) minor," police said. The driver of the other car was not injured, they added.

Any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken with investigators should call Officer Radtke at 215-343-8423 ext. 248.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.