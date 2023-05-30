TikTok Videos Give Glimpse Into Teens' Massive Penn's Landing Gathering

The department told multiple news outlets that the crowd — which appears to number in the hundreds, in video footage from the scene — made its way into Penn's Landing around 7 p.m.

Gunfire was heard around 8 p.m. and police later recovered two shell casings, but no victims were found, city police told the press.

At least three car windshields were destroyed by teens jumping on them, authorities claimed. The crowd appeared to have dispersed by 11 p.m., the department said.

In TikTok posts from the scene, large numbers of young people are seen milling around the area.

Police told media outlets they will continue to monitor Penn's Landing in the aftermath of Monday's gathering.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.