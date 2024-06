Police said it happened at a Karko on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The suspects backed a white Ford truck up to the storefront, loaded up the ATM, then fled south on Aramingo, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Detectives at 215-686-3243. To submit an anonymous tip, call 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.