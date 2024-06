A 24-year-old man took the blue Honda Odyssey with the girl inside at 2600 N 16th St., around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, June 1, police said.

The girl and the vehicle were safely recovered at 3200 Randolph Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries to the girl.

Police said further details were expected to be released.

