Mostly Cloudy 41°

SHARE

These Pennsylvania Hospitals Rank Among Best, Worst In America For Safety

A hospital safety website has released its gradings for 2023, and some Pennsylvania hospitals rank among the most safe — and least safe — in the nation, according to The Leapfrog Group. 

<p>Hospital staff</p>

Hospital staff

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Sasint
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Researchers say they selected 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers across the United States, with more methodological information available on their website.

Here's how hospitals across Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year: 

A: 

B: 

C: 

D: 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE