These Pennsylvania Hospitals Rank Among Best, Worst In America For Safety

Researchers say they selected 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers across the United States, with more methodological information available on their website.
Here's how hospitals across Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year:
A:
- Doylestown Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Holy Redeemer Hospital and Medical Center
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
- Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Main Line Health-Lankenau Medical Center
- Main Line Health-Paoli Hospital
- Main Line Health-Riddle Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Easton Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus
- St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus
- St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Upper Bucks Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
- UPMC Carlisle
- UPMC Community (Harrisburg)
- UPMC Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
- UPMC Memorial (York)
- UPMC West Shore
- WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
B:
Chester County Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – Cedar Avenue
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Pottstown Hospital
- Temple University Hospital - Main Campus
- Temple University Hospital Jeanes Campus
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Methodist Hospital Campus
- UPMC Lititz
- WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
C:
Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne)
D:
Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.