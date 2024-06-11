Terrorists With ISIS Ties Arrested In Philadelphia, NYC: Report

The outlet says the suspects, some of whom were also arrested in Los Angeles and New York City, crossed over the southern border last year.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security provided a joint statement to Daily Voice:

“Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.”

DHS said the United States is in a "heightened threat environment" and "urge(s) the public to stay vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement."

