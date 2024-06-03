Teen Blocked Police Vehicle At Northeast Philly Car Meet: Authorities

Authorities said they arrived at the 500 block of Adams Avenue to find some 200 people and around 100 vehicles.

An officer activated his lights and sirens after bystanders "encircled" his car, PPD said. One teen allegedly stood in front of the police car, leaned on the hood, and "signaled with his finger that the officers would not be allowed to pass," according to officials.

The teen fled into a gray Infiniti G35 which tried to leave the scene but was blocked by the crowd, police said.

The teen then tried to run away on foot and was arrested, PPD said.

The Infiniti was towed and three people inside were arrested:

Alex Collins, 18, of Honey Brook

James Campitelli, 19, of Douglasville

An unnamed 16-year-old

All three were charged with criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and related offenses, police added.

