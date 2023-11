It happened near the corner of 2nd and Callowhill streets around 1:30 p.m., a Fire Department spokesperson said.

The blaze was contained to the cab of the truck and did not reach the tanker before roughly 60 PFD members put the fire down, officials said. The scene was cleared by 1:45 p.m.

The truck driver was not injured, the department added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.