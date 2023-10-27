Swastika Painted On Telephone Pole In Warrington

The offending image was found on a Verizon pole along residential Folly Road early Friday, Oct. 27, authorities said.

It was apparently made using white spray paint and measured about a foot in each direction, according to Warrington police Chief Daniel J. Friel. The responding officer was able to cover it up immediately using traffic marking paint he had on hand, officials said.

“This symbol of hate was removed immediately, and we are thankful to the resident who reported this to us," Friel said. "The Warrington Township Police will investigate any crimes of hate and racism using all our investigative resources."

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Investigating Officer Timothy Stinger at tstinger@warringtonpd.org.

