SUV Slams Into 7-Eleven In Northeast Philadelphia: Police

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost consciousness while headed west on Harbison Avenue around 12:45 a.m., authorities said. The Jeep drove into the parking lot of a Bustleton Avenue 7-Eleven, struck a parked tractor-trailer, then hit a 34-year-old pedestrian, police wrote in a release.

It hit the storefront before coming to a rest, they added.

The pedestrian was taken to Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, PPD said. Detectives are investigating the crash.

