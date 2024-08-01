Fair 87°

SUV Slams Into 7-Eleven In Northeast Philadelphia: Police

A driver suffered a medical emergency before striking a pedestrian and crashing into a convenience store Thursday morning, Aug. 1, according to Philadelphia police. 

Scene from the crash

Mac Bullock
The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost consciousness while headed west on Harbison Avenue around 12:45 a.m., authorities said. The Jeep drove into the parking lot of a Bustleton Avenue 7-Eleven, struck a parked tractor-trailer, then hit a 34-year-old pedestrian, police wrote in a release. 

It hit the storefront before coming to a rest, they added. 

The pedestrian was taken to Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, PPD said. Detectives are investigating the crash. 

