Suspect Wanted For Deadly Shooting In Northeast Philly: Police

Brown was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head on the 1400 block of Kerper Street early Sunday, June 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said previously.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a number 11 Philadelphia football Jersey, investigators say. Detectives believe he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477. A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

