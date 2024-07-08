Mostly Cloudy 94°

Suspect Wanted For Deadly Shooting In Northeast Philly: Police

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the Philadelphia murder of 43-year-old Carlton Brown

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Brown was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head on the 1400 block of Kerper Street early Sunday, June 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said previously. 

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a number 11 Philadelphia football Jersey, investigators say. Detectives believe he fled the scene on a bicycle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477. A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

