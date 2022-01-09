Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: Maryland Woman Disappears From C&O Canal Trail
Transgender UPenn Swimmer Lia Thomas Defeated Twice By Transitioning Challenger

Iszac Henig and Lia Thomas. Photo Credit: iszac.henig (Instagram)/UPenn

Some said Lia Thomas' transition from male to female gave her an unfair advantage in the pool. This weekend, though, she was defeated by another transgender swimmer named Iszac Henig: A woman becoming a man.

Yale's Henig twice crushed UPenn's Thomas Saturday at the Ivy League meet in Philadelphia, the Daily Mail reports.

Henig, 20, cruised with ease by his opponents, winning the 100-yard freestyle in 49.57 seconds, the outlet said. Thomas finished with a time of 52.84 seconds.

Meanwhile, Thomas was "barely trying" when she won the 500-yard freestyle by one second, along with the first of her four races by just two seconds, according to the Daily Mail.

Henig, a California native, had his breasts removed but is putting off hormone treatments to finish his senior career on Yale's women's swim team.

Thomas caused outrage on Twitter last month for setting American records as a male-to-female swimmer on the UPenn women's team at a meet in Ohio.

Click here for more from the Daily Mail.

