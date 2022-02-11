These Celebs Are Rooting For The Phillies In The World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are 2-1 heading into game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2 — and fans attending the game may encounter some famous faces in the crowd.

Country music star Tim McGraw attended game three in Philly on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as 6ABC reported. The "I Like It, I Love It," singer wore a number 45 jersey in honor of his late father Tug McGraw, who pitched for the Phils from 1974 to 1984.

Tug McGraw also famously closed out the final game of the 1980 World Series with a strikeout, earning Philadelphia its first world championship in 77 years.

Also in attendance at game three were actors Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, best known for their roles in the long-running FX sitcom "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."

According to Sports Illustrated, the couple are well-known fans of Philadelphia sports and were even at a Phillies game at Dodger Stadium in September 2010 when Olson went into labor with their first child.

McElhenney, who is from Philadelphia, also Tweeted in support of the Phillies ahead of game three on Sunday.

Actor Miles Teller was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, TMZ reported.

A Chester county native, the "Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick" actor said he's a lifelong Phillies fan and joked that he'd give up a toe if it meant a World Series win for Philadelphia, the outlet reported.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend game four on Wednesday, CNN reported. She's a well-known Philly sports fan, at least according to her husband.

“Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” joked President Joe Biden in September, per NBC News.

The Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in game four of the 2022 World Series at 8:03 p.m. in Citizens Bank Park.

