Speeding NJ Dad Set To Be Extradited To PA: Police

Jeremy Ott is awaiting extradition from New Jersey to Pennsylvania on child endangerment, reckless driving, and other charges, they said.

On July 19, police received reports of a reckless driver.

Ott was known to police as having a suspended driver’s license as a result of a recent DUI arrest, police said.

Ott did not stop and sped away from police, they said.

A short time later, police found Ott’s vehicle stopped on the roadway of Hidden Den Circle. Ott ran from the vehicle into a wooded area leaving two passengers, one of which was a juvenile, in the vehicle. Police were unable to locate Ott at that time.

Police were advised Ott had been detained on an arrest warrant by the Atlantic City Police Department following a traffic stop.

Court records show Ott has prior arrests for DUI, drug possession, and failure to use an interlock ignition device used to detect alcohol use by drivers.

His preliminary hearings on the offenses are scheduled in the Commonwealth at the end of Aug., but they could move depending on when he is extradited.

