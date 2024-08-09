SPCA Rescues 124 Animals, Largest Farm Cruelty Case In Bucks County History

The animals were at Narrow Way Farm at 887 Worthington Mill Road in Wrightstown Township, the SPCA said.

Among the rescued animals were 58 goats, 49 chickens, 10 pigs, five sheep and two steers, the SPCA said on Facebook. Two other animals were found dead on the property.

The non-profit agency called it the "largest case of farm animal cruelty and neglect in the collective memory of the Bucks County SPCA."

"Our team has been fast at work buying food and supplies while our veterinary team, with assistance from consulting large animal veterinarians, has evaluated nearly all the animals and begun treatment plans for those that are sick or injured." the SPCA said.

They have already received more than 80 responses through its web form for potential adopters of these animals.

Caring for 124 animals in distress is costly. The SPCA is asking the community to come to the animals’ aid by donating to our Animal Relief Fund by clicking here.

These funds will help provide medical treatment, food, shelter, and other essential supplies to support the recovery of these animals

