Slain SEPTA Driver ID'd As Abington Army Vet Bernard Gribbin

Gribbin, a 12-year SEPTA employee, operating along Route 23 when they he was shot at the intersection of Germantown and Abbotsford avenues around 10:30 a.m., a SEPTA spokesperson said.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

"An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police departments is ongoing, however, SEPTA Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody," the spokesperson said.

