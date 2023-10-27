Overcast 60°

Slain SEPTA Driver ID'd As Abington Army Vet Bernard Gribbin

The SEPTA driver shot and killed on his route Thursday, Oct. 26 was identified as Abington resident and Army veteran Bernard Gribbin.

Bernard Gribbin

Photo Credit: Bernard Gribbin Facebook
Scenes from the SEPTA driver shooting near Germantown and Abbottsford Avenues on Thursday, Oct. 26. 

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
by Mac Bullock & Cecilia Levine

Gribbin, a 12-year SEPTA employee, operating along Route 23 when they he was shot at the intersection of Germantown and Abbotsford avenues around 10:30 a.m., a SEPTA spokesperson said. 

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

"An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police departments is ongoing, however, SEPTA Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody," the spokesperson said. 

