Skateboarder, 28, Killed In Levittown Hit-Run: Bucks County Coroner

Joel Steven Moreau, 28, died from multiple injuries and his death has been ruled accidental, authorities said.

Moreau was riding near Haines Road in Bristol Township when he was fatally struck on Friday evening, Nov. 24, according to officials. Police have not announced an arrest in connection with his death.

On a GoFundMe campaign launched Sunday, Nov. 26, Moreau's sister Nicole Yosick memorialized her brother as a "vibrant spirit."

"In loving memory of my brother, a passionate soul who found joy in skateboarding, conquering virtual realms through video games, and savoring the simple pleasures of tea and coffee," she wrote.

"As we navigate the profound grief of his loss, we are faced with unexpected financial burdens related to memorial services and other unforeseen expenses," Nicole said.

"We humbly reach out for your support to give him the farewell he deserves and to ease the financial strain on our grieving family."

The effort has raised nearly $5,000 in less than 24 hours after going live.

