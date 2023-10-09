Shooting Victim Found Wrapped In Tarp In His Own Car: Philadelphia Police

The victim's friend called police to the 400 block of North 5th Street in Northern Liberties around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

That's where the victim was found wrapped in a blue tarp in the back of his white Jeep Cherokee, according to the department. He had been shot in the head.

Police have not released his name and it's unclear when they think he died.

Investigators described two male suspects as wearing gloves, masks, and hooded sweatshirts.

No arrests had been made and no motive was apparent by Monday evening, Oct. 9.

