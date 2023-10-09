Partly Cloudy 61°

Shooting Victim Found Wrapped In Tarp In His Own Car: Philadelphia Police

Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found dead in the trunk of his own car on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8. 

Police on the 400 block of North 5th Street after a man's body was found in the trunk of his own Jeep Sunday, Oct. 8.
Police on the 400 block of North 5th Street after a man's body was found in the trunk of his own Jeep Sunday, Oct. 8. Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
The victim's friend called police to the 400 block of North 5th Street in Northern Liberties around 3:30 p.m., authorities said. 

That's where the victim was found wrapped in a blue tarp in the back of his white Jeep Cherokee, according to the department. He had been shot in the head. 

Police have not released his name and it's unclear when they think he died. 

Investigators described two male suspects as wearing gloves, masks, and hooded sweatshirts. 

No arrests had been made and no motive was apparent by Monday evening, Oct. 9. 

