Shane Pryor Captured

A 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia last week has been captured, officials said.

US Marshals captured Shane Pryor just after he boarded a bus in Philadelphia, a spokesperson said.

 Photo Credit: US Marshals Service
Michael Diggs (left) who is the accused getaway driver for suspected murderer&nbsp;Shane Pryor (right).

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
Cecilia Levine
Shane Pryor was apprehended by the US Marshals Service at 3rd and Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 28, just after boarding a bus, officials said.

Pryor, who in 2020 was charged with murder as an adult, was being taken to CHOP by the Juvenile Justice Service Center on Jan. 24, and somehow managed to escape custody just before noon, police said.

Video shows Pryor in the hospital lobby just after he escaped custody, where he was apparently denied use of a phone. 

Michael Diggs, 18, is believed to have helped Pryor escape custody this week and has been charged with Hindering Apprehension, Escape, Use of Communication Facility, and Criminal Conspiracy.

