Shakur Ali Brisbon had previously pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, prosecutors said.

Brisbon was charged with the death of 23-year-old Olivia Seaberg after she was found unresponsive in a home on Bristol-Emelie Road last Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Her autopsy revealed the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, and pills containing the drug were found at the scene.

Investigators said they later recovered a text conversation with Brisbon that was "consistent with Seaberg purchasing what she believed to be oxycodone prescription tablets(.)"

They also said they found surveillance footage of the Brisbon selling Seaberg the pills that killed her.

Before sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Raymond F. McHugh heard victim impact statements from Seaberg's loved ones.

“The loss of my sunshine left an immeasurable void in my life that can never be filled,” her mother told the court.

“My little sister was sold two pills laced with fentanyl on the eve of Thanksgiving and one of them killed her,” her sister said.

Brisbon, 25, was sentenced to 7.5 to 21 years as part of a negotiated plea, the DA's Office said.

