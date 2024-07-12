Senator Fetterman Speeding Before Maryland Crash Troopers Said: Report

Fetterman and his wife Giselle were in a Chevrolet Tahoe that rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 70 near Interstate 68 in Hagerstown, officials said previously.

Both Fettermans and the driver of the Impala were taken to a hospital, according to the MSP crash report. The Senator's office has said he was treated for a bruised shoulder and released.

In the body camera footage, one trooper is heard recounting a witness's statement, saying "He was flying, and she wanted to merge, and he just smashed her."

In the crash report, Fetterman was alleged to be "traveling at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit(,)" before passing the witness and striking the Impala.

No citations were issued at the scene of the crash, according to MSP.

“This was an unfortunate accident on Sunday, and I’m relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries,” the Senator told the Washington Post at the time of the crash.

“I’ve been driving for almost 40 years, and I’ve gotten a small handful of tickets. When I sped, I was held accountable. I need to do better and do it slower — and I will.”

