Seen This Car? Driver Sought In Fatal Philly Hit-Run

Police in Philadelphia are looking for the driver who they say caused a deadly accident last Friday, Oct. 6, and fled the scene. 

Suspect vehicle in the fatal Oct. 6 Philadelphia hit-and-run. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street, PPD said. 

A silver Nissan headed south on Frankford Avenue hit a 57-year-old pedestrian after running a red light, according to investigators. 

Police said the victim, Carol Gascon of Lawndale, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died later that morning. 

The silver Nissan is thought to be a Maxima or Altima and likely has windshield damage. Anyone with information should call PPD at 215-686-8477.

