Seen This Car? Driver Sought In Fatal Philly Hit-Run

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street, PPD said.

A silver Nissan headed south on Frankford Avenue hit a 57-year-old pedestrian after running a red light, according to investigators.

Police said the victim, Carol Gascon of Lawndale, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died later that morning.

The silver Nissan is thought to be a Maxima or Altima and likely has windshield damage. Anyone with information should call PPD at 215-686-8477.

