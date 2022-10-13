Famous Actor To Visit Pennsbury High School

Actor and Bucks County native Richard Kind will pay a visit to his alma mater Pennsbury High School on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., the district announced in a press release.

Kind, best known for his stint on NBC's "Mad About You" and film roles including "A Serious Man" (2009), will address members of the public in a Q-and-A session meant to raise funds for the Pennsbury High drama program, the district said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be available starting at 4:15 p.m. To buy online, visit showtix4u.com.

For upcoming Pennsbury High drama program events, visit pennsburydrama.org.

