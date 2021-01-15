Beloved Philly Elementary School Principal Maritza Hernandez Dies, 44

The Philadelphia Public School community is mourning the loss of beloved elementary school principal Maritza Hernandez.

She died on Jan.13 at 44 years old.

Hernandez had her Master's in Education and was the principal of Julia De Burgos Elementary and worked for the Philadelphia School District for more than 10 years, her obit says.

She took pride in helping her students and her family strive for greatness, the obituary says.

"The best part of my job is building relationships with students and seeing the change in them," Hernandez said in an interview with the district.

"Seeing their excitement when they come to school each day is amazing. Being able to relate to students and their families helps create a family that will encourage success in all areas."

She's also remembered as someone who loved to sing, dance and spend her time in warm weather. Her loved ones say she was happiest when she was on a beach, visiting family in Florida, and in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, the obit reads.

Hernandez is survived by her mother, Naida Miranda; children Dejah Lloyd (Aaron Kostek) and Jeyda Staton; siblings, Eric Hernandez (Nicole) and Ruben Hernandez (Cely); and partner Jerome "Ty" Lassiter.

She is predeceased by her father, Ruben Hernandez.

A Celebration of Life viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Geitner Givnish Funeral Home on 5th Street in Philadelphia.

