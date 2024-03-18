Mostly Cloudy 43°

Roadwork Ahead: Maintenance To Begin On Bucks County Streets

Crews will begin regular maintenance work on 11 streets in Bucks County beginning next Monday, March 25, according to PennDOT. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Leroy Evans
Mac Bullock
Officials said workers will be repairing deteriorated pavement on the following roadways: 

  • Route 413/Durham Road in Buckingham Township. 
  • Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster townships. 
  • Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road in Bristol Township. 
  • Bath Road in Bristol Township. 
  • Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Bristol and Middletown townships. 
  • Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Newtown townships. 
  • Worthington Mill Road in Northampton Township. 
  • Rushland Road in Warwick and Wrightstown townships. 
  • Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township. 
  • Curley Hill Road in Plumstead Township. 
  • Stump Road in Plumstead Township.

