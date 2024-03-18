Roadwork Ahead: Maintenance To Begin On Bucks County Streets

Officials said workers will be repairing deteriorated pavement on the following roadways:

Route 413/Durham Road in Buckingham Township.

Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster townships.

Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road in Bristol Township.

Bath Road in Bristol Township.

Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Bristol and Middletown townships.

Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Newtown townships.

Worthington Mill Road in Northampton Township.

Rushland Road in Warwick and Wrightstown townships.

Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township.

Curley Hill Road in Plumstead Township.

Stump Road in Plumstead Township.

