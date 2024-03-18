Roadwork Ahead: Maintenance To Begin On Bucks County Streets

Officials said workers will be repairing deteriorated pavement on the following roadways:
- Route 413/Durham Road in Buckingham Township.
- Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster townships.
- Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road in Bristol Township.
- Bath Road in Bristol Township.
- Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Bristol and Middletown townships.
- Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Newtown townships.
- Worthington Mill Road in Northampton Township.
- Rushland Road in Warwick and Wrightstown townships.
- Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township.
- Curley Hill Road in Plumstead Township.
- Stump Road in Plumstead Township.
