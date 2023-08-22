Racing Bucks Driver, 19, Charged In Fatal Philly Crash Was Arrested Last Fall At Car Show

Joseph Vannauker, of Levittown, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, murder, and reckless driving, for the 12:05 a.m. crash on Castor and Aramingo Tuesday, Aug. 22, Philadelphia police said.

Last October, Vannauker was arrested for screaming profanities at police using a bullhorn during and inciting crowds during a car show that caused chaos in Philadelphia streets, Fox29 reports.

Vannauker was racing on Castor Avenue in a Dodge Charger when he struck a pedestrian crossing Araminto Street, police said. He then sped off toward Richmond Avenue, and continued over the Betsy Ross Bridge to Pennsauken, authorities said.

Pennsauken police detained Vannauker and his passenger, who were taken back to Philadelphia for the investigation.

The pedestrian was pronounced at the scene by Medic 45 at 12:25 am.

The passenger injured his right hand and forearm and was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for treatment. He was met there by his parents and released to them.

