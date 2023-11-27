Partly Cloudy 43°

Quakertown Man Charged With Child Sex Assault: Police

A Quakertown man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities. 

Steven Gorman

Steven Gorman

 Photo Credit: Springfield Twp. Police Dept. (Bucks)
Mac Bullock
Steven Gorman is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child, said Springfield Township police. 

Officials claim Gorman was abusing a male victim at his home on Trolley Bridge Road. Police said they began investigating the 57-year-old in late October. 

Court records show Gorman posted his $500,000 bail on Nov. 16. He is due back before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11. 

