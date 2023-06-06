Quakertown Borough Unveils Renderings Of New Memorial Park Baseball Field

Quakertown borough officials say the new field will begin construction at Memorial Park this week.

The concrete stadium will replace the historic wooden structure that currently sits in the park, which was condemned last year due to "deteriorating structure and unsafe conditions."

According to unofficial sources, the old park was originally built in the late 1930s. More recently, it has served as the home field for the Quakertown Blazers of the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League.

The Blazers have no games scheduled for the 2023 season, largely due to the renovations underway at their park, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Borough leaders said the new park was designed with the aim of honoring the old one's status as a local icon.

"While the demolition of this historic baseball stadium is a significant moment for our community, we firmly believe that this step is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who steps foot within the stadium," they wrote in a statement.

"Our commitment to preserving the legacy and memories associated with the old stadium remains unwavering, and the new concrete stadium will carry that torch into the future."

As crews ready for demolition, residents are being asked to steer clear of the area for safety reasons.

