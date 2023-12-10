Popular Newtown Indian Restaurant Closing — For Now

Ashni “Baba” Kumar and Priya Guru of Guru's Indian Cuisine in Newtown said they will be taking a leave of absence to concentrate on adopting two sisters from India.

The effort to grow their family began three years ago, the couple said.

“It’s been an exhausting experience,” explained Priya. “We hope to travel to India in the coming weeks to complete the adoption process, and we hopefully will have some good news to share.”

Guru's, located at 203 North Sycamore Street, will close its doors after Sunday, Jan. 7 with plans to reopen in the spring. Before then, loyal customers and newcomers alike can take part in a "So Long For Now" celebration at the restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Refreshments and cocktails will be complimentary, though the Gurus request a $20 donation to their animal rescue nonprofit, Guru's Guardian Angels.

“This is a bittersweet announcement, but we plan to be back bigger and better than ever during the spring of 2024,” Priya said. “We cannot wait to re-launch and continue to serve the Newtown community as soon as possible.”

