Joseph Verni was last seen around 8 a.m. that day, authorities said. He was wearing a burnt orange T-shirt and shorts and drives a white Honda Fit with Pennsylvania tag number MLG5191.

Verni is 5-foot-9 with a thin build, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Vella, at 215-302-3317 or email j.vella@fallstwppd.com.

