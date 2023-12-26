The deadly shooting happened around noon on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue in the city's Crescentville section, according to police.

The new footage from authorities appears to show the shooter pacing around the corner before doubling back and rushing the victim.

Detectives said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.