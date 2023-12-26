Overcast 44°

SHARE

Police Release Video In Unsolved Northeast Philly Homicide

Police investigators in Philadelphia have released new video evidence from an ambush killing on March 13, the department said in a release. 

Suspect in the Northeast Philly ambush killing on March 13.&nbsp;

Suspect in the Northeast Philly ambush killing on March 13. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The deadly shooting happened around noon on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue in the city's Crescentville section, according to police. 

The new footage from authorities appears to show the shooter pacing around the corner before doubling back and rushing the victim. 

Detectives said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE