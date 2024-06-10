Police Identify Victim In Deadly Bucks County Fire

Authorities said they were called to Top of the Ridge Trailer Park, 1446 Gibson Road, around 5 p.m. One mobile home was "fully engulfed in flames" and another had also caught fire by the time they arrived.

Joseph Stadler, 45, was found dead inside one of the homes after firefighters put out the flames, Bensalem police said. No other residents were injured, but a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Bensalem Township Fire Rescue said the fire started near a couch in Stadler's home and ruled the blaze accidental.

Stadler's home was a "total loss" and the second trailer was badly damaged, police added. The Red Cross assisted displaced residents at the scene.

