Kyle Prince Joselin was heading north in a 2009 black Chevrolet Cobalt on the 10000 block of Academy Road when he lost control around 12:55 a.m., city police said.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced Joselin dead at the scene while his 18-year-old male passenger was hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

