Yardley Police Chief Shot, Shelter In Place Order Issued

The Yardley Borough police chief was shot Wednesday in Bucks County, authorities said.

A resident with a shotgun opened fire on the chief and officers responding to a Yardley Commons apartment in Lower Makefield around 11:30 a.m., Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Ken Coluzzi said at an afternoon press conference.

The chief was shot in his hand and part of his ear, police said at the scene. He was rushed to St. Mary's Trauma Center in stable condition, authorities said.

"He is absolutely extremely lucky to be alive," Coluzzi said.

He added it is common for the chief to respond to calls in the borough.

A shelter in place was also ordered for residents in the area, and remained active as of 1:50 p.m.

"At the request of the Yardley Borough Police Department, we are advising that people avoid the area of The Yardley Commons, located along South Main Street in Yardley, PA, due to an ongoing police investigation. We are urging all residents of the Yardley Commons to shelter in place until further instructed by officers on-scene," The Newtown Township Police Department said in a release.

Bucks County SWAT units were at the scene and Mercer County NJ SWAT units were requested, initial reports say.

No additional details were provided as to why police initially responded to the area.

This story is developing. Check back with Daily Voice for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.