Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Would-Be Robber With Toy Gun Nabbed After Clerk Yanks His Shirt Off

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John E. Grubbs II
John E. Grubbs II Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

A would-be robber with a toy gun was arrested after a Pennsylvania 7-Eleven store clerk yanked his shirt off, authorities said.

John E. Grubbs II, 44, of Philadelphia, was nabbed Wednesday after leaving his DNA-stained shirt at the Bensalem Township store, local police said. They did not specify the store's address. 

Investigators say Grubbs entered the store on Tuesday, pointed the gun at the clerk, and demanded that he open the register. They got into a fight once the cashier realized Grubbs' weapon was a toy gun, police said.

During the struggle, the employee yanked Grubbs' shirt off, and Grubbs fled, according to police.

Responding officers were able to pull DNA from the shirt left behind.

Police later discovered that the same man may have committed 12 other robberies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As a result, investigators were able to work with local police departments to see if the DNA matched a profile in their system.

Sure enough, the DNA matched Grubb's profile in the FBI Combined DNA Index System(CODIS), police said.

Bensalem police obtained a warrant for Grubb's arrest and with the help of the Philadelphia Police Department and took Grubbs into custody.

He was arraigned on the robbery charge by District Justice Falcone and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a cash bail of $5,000,000.

District Justice Falcone arraigned him on the robbery charge and committed him to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $5 million cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.