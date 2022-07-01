Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison.

Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Colop-Alvarado was walking on the 4700 block of Stump Road when he was struck by Kleckner's car about an hour before 12:20 a.m. when police arrived, authorities said. The impact threw him approximately 49 feet and damaged the vehicle's right front fender and windshield.

An autopsy determined he died of a fractured skull, fractured neck, fractured pelvis, and fractured legs, the DA's office said.

Kleckner never stopped or called 911, authorities said.

She reportedly told police she thought she hit a deer at first, but when she looked for it, she couldn't find one. She went on to say that she noticed a white shopping bag on the lower right side of her windshield after the impact and thought it was strange, according to the DA's office.

The victim was dressed in dark clothing and was carrying a white shopping bag at the time of the crash, authorities said.

She drove to a family member's house after the crash, and that family member returned to the crash scene and discovered the victim, the DA's office said. That's when the family member called the police.

As officers were investigating at the scene, they were able to locate the hit-and-run driver at a home on the 6000 block of High Meadow Drive in Pipersville.

When police arrived at the home, about a mile from the crash site, they discovered a gray 2010 Subaru Outback with heavy front-end damage to the front right side and windshield, authorities said.

Officers spotted Kleckner trying to leave the house through a back door, approached her, and smelled an odor of alcohol, the DA's office said.

She refused field sobriety tests, but test results showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.195 percent, two hours after the crash, authorities said.

During questioning, she admitted to having one or two beers around 9 p.m., according to investigators.

Colop-Alvarado had spent the last 15 years living and working as a groundskeeper at a Plumstead farm, the DA's office said.

Those who knew him said that he should be remembered for his work ethic, warm spirit, and trustworthiness.

“We cannot bring back our friend of over 15 years but wish that the legal system will allow for one purpose: to provide for his family,” James Simkins, the owner of Freedom Farm, wrote in an impact statement.

“For everyone’s peace of mind, I would hope that the reckless behavior is recognized, and this life-changing event influences those that are being given a second chance to show their gratitude and remorse to Delfino’s family and well-being.”

The case was investigated by the Plumstead Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.

