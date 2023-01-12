Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out.

Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.

She was reported missing by her husband, and her information has been added to the National Crime Information Center's missing persons files, authorities wrote.

Flores is described as a 5-foot-tall white woman weighing about 165 pounds with grey eyes and brown hair. She was last spotted wearing a long, red and blue sweater beneath a plaid jacket with dark blue pants, black water shoes, and a fleece winter hat.

Anyone with information should call the Warminster Township Police Department immediately at 215-672-1000, or submit a tip at the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

