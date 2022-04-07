Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Woman Loading Groceries Stabbed By Philly Man In South Jersey ACME Parking Lot: Police

Cecilia Levine
Audobon ACME on West Nicholson Road
Audobon ACME on West Nicholson Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 80-year-old woman loading groceries into her car in a South Jersey ACME parking lot, authorities announced.

Altirik Higgins, 40, stabbed the woman at the Audobon store in West Nicholson Road multiple times Sunday, July 3,  Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Audubon Chief of Police Thomas J. Tassi said.

Motives in the stabbing were not immediately clear.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Higgins was charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses and he is currently lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

