Woman Kills Man Who Stabbed Her In Philadelphia: Police

A Philadelphia woman shot and killed a man who stabbed her during an argument, authorities say.

City police were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a person with a gun, the department told Daily Voice.

There, officers found 44-year-old Kerry Nicholson with a single gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, police said. A 44-year-old woman with a stab wound on her left arm was also located at the scene, they added.

Nicholson was taken to Temple Hospital where he died from his injuries at about 4:15 p.m., the department said. The injured woman was also treated for her stab wound and eventually released.

Investigators believe Nicholson and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute in their apartment when he stabbed her. Police say the woman then shot Nicholson.

Both weapons were recovered from the scene, and no charges are pending, authorities said.

