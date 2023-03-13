Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Weekend Perkasie House Fire

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Perkasie Fire Company
Perkasie Fire Company Photo Credit: Facebook/Perkasie Fire Company No. 1

A woman was killed in a house fire in Perkasie Borough early Sundday, March 12, officials announced. 

Police and fire crews were dispatched to Parkridge Court at about 10:40 a.m. for an active blaze, authorities said in a release. First responders made their way inside to find a single victim alone in an upstairs bedroom. 

The woman, a 75-year-old whose name has not been revealed, had suffered smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene, borough police said. Perkasie firefighters and their colleagues from the Sellersville Fire Company remained at the scene for about three-and-a-half hours, officials said. 

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by borough police detectives and the Bucks County Fire Marshal's Office, the department noted. The victim's official cause of death is pending investigation by the county Coroner's Office. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.