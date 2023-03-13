Woman Killed In Weekend Perkasie House Fire

A woman was killed in a house fire in Perkasie Borough early Sundday, March 12, officials announced.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to Parkridge Court at about 10:40 a.m. for an active blaze, authorities said in a release. First responders made their way inside to find a single victim alone in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman, a 75-year-old whose name has not been revealed, had suffered smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene, borough police said. Perkasie firefighters and their colleagues from the Sellersville Fire Company remained at the scene for about three-and-a-half hours, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by borough police detectives and the Bucks County Fire Marshal's Office, the department noted. The victim's official cause of death is pending investigation by the county Coroner's Office.

