Woman Killed, 2 Hurt In SEPTA Bus Crash: Report

A woman was killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving a BMW and a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia over the holiday weekend, CBS3 reports.

The 48-year-old woman was driving her sedan around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she struck the back of a SEPTA bus on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue, injuring both the bus driver and a bus passenger, according to the news outlet.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead nearly two hours later at a nearby hospital, the news outlet says.

