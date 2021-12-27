Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Killed, 2 Hurt In SEPTA Bus Crash: Report

Nicole Acosta
SEPTA bus (stock photo)
SEPTA bus (stock photo) Photo Credit: COURTESY GFV Facebook photo

A woman was killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving a BMW and a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia over the holiday weekend, CBS3 reports.

The 48-year-old woman was driving her sedan around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she struck the back of a SEPTA bus on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue, injuring both the bus driver and a bus passenger, according to the news outlet.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead nearly two hours later at a nearby hospital, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full report from CBS3.

