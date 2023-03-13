Woman, 19, Killed In Quakertown Crash Was 'Beautiful Soul,' Loved Ones Say

An early morning accident in Quakertown Borough left a 19-year-old woman dead, authorities say.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, county Coroner Meredith J. Buck said in a release. The victim struck a post at the railroad crossing at West Broad Street and Front Street, she continued.

The driver, 19-year-old Ashley Kulick, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buck said. Her cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries with the manner being accidental, the coroner added.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Kulick's friends took to social media on Monday to memorialize her.

"Ashley was a beautiful soul and was on the road to many beautiful things," her friend Samantha Lickk told Daily Voice. "She never let anyone or anything stop, or defeat her."

