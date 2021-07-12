WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.05 million was sold in Bucks County this week.

The jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket from the Monday, Dec. 6 drawing was sold County Farm on East Bristol Road in Feasterville-Trevose, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 11-24-26-28-42-48.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.