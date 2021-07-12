Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
County Farm at 940 East Bristol Rd.
County Farm at 940 East Bristol Rd. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.05 million was sold in Bucks County this week.

The jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket from the Monday, Dec. 6 drawing was sold County Farm on East Bristol Road in Feasterville-Trevose, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 11-24-26-28-42-48.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. 

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.