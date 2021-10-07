Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

White Philly Police Officer Under Investigation For Video Of Him 'Harassing' Black Man

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Officer Hoover
Officer Hoover Photo Credit: Twitter user @TiUnni

A white Philadelphia police officer is being investigated after a video showing him "harassing" a black man went viral on social media (scroll down for the video).

"We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment," Philadelphia police said in a tweet Tuesday.

"All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity.

The video was posted last week, although NBC10 says the incident happened on New Year's Eve near Warnock and Brown streets in North Philadelphia. 

Officer Hoover is seen waving a flashlight in the man's face while accusing him of not living in a certain neighborhood.

"I don't wanna get shot, I'm Black," the man says. "Please back up."

Hoover appears to continue following the man and says he's "too stupid to insult," when he tells another man it's his "fifth-amendment right" not to tell an officer what he's doing.

"I'm crossing the street. Bye, dummy," the man says after Hoover accuses him of "walking up on him."

Just before the video ends, Hoover asks "Why are you following me the f*** around?" just before he tells the man to stop resisting.

Then the phone seems to have been pushed or dropped out of the man's hand.

Hoover was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, they said.

However, Twitter users believe more serious actions should be taken against the officer and the police department.

"Translation: 'We're gonna wait until the anger dies down then say we didn't find anything wrong after investigating ourselves,'" one user replied to the statement.

"Your problem is larger than this officer," another user tweeted. 

"It’s a system that won’t do anything until a video is released. And you wonder why community relations are often strained? It’s your tacit approval of misconduct, harassment of citizens. I hope karma pays that officer a visit."

