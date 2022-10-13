WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said.

The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.

Both suspects are seen exiting a silver sedan at the intersection with Logan Street before approaching the victim and opening fire. They ran back to their car and fled south on Wayne Avenue, the department said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck twice in the back and rushed to Einstein Hospital, according to the release. His condition was not immediately clear.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, face mask, and pants as well as light-colored gloves and grey shoes. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The second suspect is also described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, face mask, and pants along with light-colored gloves and a brown belt. He is seen in the video wielding a black rifle, officials added.

If seen, the suspects should not be approached, police said. Residents with information should call 911, or leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. Alternatively, contact the Shootings Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.

