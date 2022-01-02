Viral Video Shows Violent Brawl Over Steak Shortage At Bensalem Golden Corral

A video shared on social media of a brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at an eastern Pennsylvania chain restaurant has gone viral.

Trouble began around Friday afternoon, with nearly 40 people screaming at each other before throwing punches, chairs, high-chairs, and tables at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant in the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem, CBS3 says citing Bensalem police.

The three-minute and 24-second video posted by Kayla Ruggiero shows workers trying to keep the groups separate as chaos continues to erupt around them.

The re-posted video had approximately 120,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments as of Feb. 1. Multiple reports say the original video has since been removed by Facebook.

No arrests have been made.

