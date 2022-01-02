Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Ex-Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sues Giants, NFL For Racial Discrimination, Cites Belichick Text
Police & Fire

Viral Video Shows Violent Brawl Over Steak Shortage At Bensalem Golden Corral

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A video shared on social media of a brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at an eastern Pennsylvania chain restaurant has gone viral.
A video shared on social media of a brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at an eastern Pennsylvania chain restaurant has gone viral. Photo Credit: Kayla Ruggiero Facebook/(original source unclear)

A video shared on social media of a brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at an eastern Pennsylvania chain restaurant has gone viral.

Trouble began around Friday afternoon, with nearly 40 people screaming at each other before throwing punches, chairs, high-chairs, and tables at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant in the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem, CBS3 says citing Bensalem police.

The three-minute and 24-second video posted by Kayla Ruggiero shows workers trying to keep the groups separate as chaos continues to erupt around them.

The re-posted video had approximately 120,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments as of Feb. 1. Multiple reports say the original video has since been removed by Facebook.

No arrests have been made.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.