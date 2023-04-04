Video Of Philadelphia Shooting Suspects Released

An argument in North Philadelphia ended in gunfire on Saturday, and police say and the men who pulled the trigger are still at large.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on April 1 in West Oak Lane section, Philly police said in a release. The 32-year-old victim was arguing with two masked suspects when they shot him in the chest and right arm, authorities wrote.

A short video released by detectives appears to show one gunman firing into the store at 6727 Ogontz Avenue before fleeing north on foot. Another clip shows the second suspect running along a sidewalk.

Suspect number one is said to be a black male wearing a black face mask, a black puffer coat over a blue hoodie, black pants, and black Under Armour shoes.

Suspect two is described as a black male wearing a black face mask and a black Under Armour hoodie with black pants and grey New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477, or to submit an anonymous tip on the department's website.

