VIDEO: Central Bucks PD Seek ID For Clothing Store Thieves, One Pregnant

Police are seeking the public's help identifying two women -- one believed to be pregnant -- following clothing theft at a Doylestown Gap store, authorities said

Video footage provided by the Central Bucks Police Department shows the two suspects entering the S. Main Street store on Nov. 19 empty-handed and leaving five minutes later with merchandise-filled shopping bags.

The clip shows one woman approximately 5'7" wearing a black headscarf, grey sweatpants, white t-shirt and appears to be approximately 7-9 months pregnant.

The other woman is approximately 5'8" with shoulder-length black hair, and wore a long puffy jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Jeff Watson at 215-345-4143 or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeWatch PA website.

