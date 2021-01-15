Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Central Bucks PD Seek ID For Clothing Store Thieves, One Pregnant

Nicole Acosta
Know them? Police are seeking the public's help identifying the two women who stole merchandise from the S. Main Street Gap store.
Police are seeking the public's help identifying two women -- one believed to be pregnant -- following clothing theft at a Doylestown Gap store, authorities said

Video footage provided by the Central Bucks Police Department shows the two suspects entering the S. Main Street store on Nov. 19 empty-handed and leaving five minutes later with merchandise-filled shopping bags.

The clip shows one woman approximately 5'7" wearing a black headscarf, grey sweatpants, white t-shirt and appears to be approximately 7-9 months pregnant.

The other woman is approximately 5'8" with shoulder-length black hair, and wore a long puffy jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Jeff Watson at 215-345-4143 or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeWatch PA website

